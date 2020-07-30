

Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling



Over 1,000 families have been marooned in the areas.



The affected families have taken shelter in the local Islamia And Kharullah Government School.



Charalgi UP Chairman Masuduzzaman Masud said, "Dry food has been provided to all the flood-hit families. More assistance will be provided to them."



Municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon said that local MP Fahmi Gulandaz Babel will ensure help for the flood victims and each affected family was given 10 kg of rice.











Preparations are also underway to provide more relief items, he added.





MA/LY Low-lying areas of Mymensingh's Gafargaon municipality and Charalgi and Tangab Unions have been flooded as the Brahmaputra River started swelling.Over 1,000 families have been marooned in the areas.The affected families have taken shelter in the local Islamia And Kharullah Government School.Charalgi UP Chairman Masuduzzaman Masud said, "Dry food has been provided to all the flood-hit families. More assistance will be provided to them."Municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon said that local MP Fahmi Gulandaz Babel will ensure help for the flood victims and each affected family was given 10 kg of rice.Preparations are also underway to provide more relief items, he added.MA/LY