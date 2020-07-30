Minor boy run over by auto-rickshaw

A five-year-old boy has been killed when an auto-rickshaw ran over him in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district.





Deceased Limon Mia was the son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Ajoyatari village under Kashipu union in the upazila.





Locals said an auto-rickshaw hit Limon while he was crossing a road in Kashipur College intersection around 2:30 am on Wednesday, leaving him critically injured.





He was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex and then, shifted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital following deterioration of his condition.





He died at the hospital at about 9:00 pm while undergoing treatment.





Phulbari Police Station officer in-charge Rajib Kumer Roy confirmed the matter.









