Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:21 PM
Home Countryside

Dinajpur's Birampur UNO contracts coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 11:39 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

Dinajpur's Birampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parimal Kumer Sarker have contracted coronavirus.

Upzaila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Motiur Rahman confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.





Sample of the UNO was collected as he has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days and sent to the PCR lab of the microbiology department at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim  Medical College for coronavirus test. 

He was found corona positive in the test result. 

UNO Parimal is now in isolation at his residence and he is doing well, said Dr Motiur. 

MR/MUS

