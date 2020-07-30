'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire

A suspected drug peddler was killed in a reported exchange of fire between two gangs in Sadar upazila of Satkhira district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Liyakat Ali, a resident of Uttar Taluigachha village in the upazila. He was an accused in a number of drug cases filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station.





Police recovered a firearm, two bullets, 50 bottles of Phensedyl syrup and 200 Yaba tablets from the spot.





Additional superintendent of Satkhira Police (ASP) Mirza Salah Uddin said hearing gunshots, a patrol team of police went to Kayarbil area.













Sensing the presence of the team, the drug traders fled the scene.





Police found bullet-injured Liyakat. He was declared dead at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said ASP Salah Uddin.





The clash might have taken place over sharing money of drug business, he added.



