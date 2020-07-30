Video
'Drug trader' killed in exchange of fire

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 11:13 AM  Count : 133
Observer Correspondent

A suspected drug peddler was killed in a reported exchange of fire between two gangs in Sadar upazila of Satkhira district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Liyakat Ali, a resident of Uttar Taluigachha village in the upazila. He was an accused in a number of drug cases filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station.

Police recovered a firearm, two bullets, 50 bottles of Phensedyl syrup and 200 Yaba tablets from the spot.

Additional superintendent of Satkhira Police (ASP) Mirza Salah Uddin said hearing gunshots, a patrol team of police went to Kayarbil area. 





Sensing the presence of the team, the drug traders fled the scene.

Police found bullet-injured Liyakat. He was declared dead at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said ASP Salah Uddin. 

The clash might have taken place over sharing money of drug business, he added.

MZR/MUS

