College girl dies of electrocution in Kurigram
A college girl died from electrocution in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Shampa Rani Pal, was a masters student of Carmichael College in Rangpur. She was the Daughter of Gouranga Chandra Pal, a resident of Purbofulmati village under Nawdanga union in the upazila.
Shampa came into contact with a live electric wire while putting wet clothes in the sunshine for dry in the courtyard, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor decalred her dead.
The union parishad chairman Musabber Ali Musa confirmed the matter.
