College girl dies of electrocution in Kurigram





A college girl died from electrocution in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district on Wednesday night.





Deceased Shampa Rani Pal, was a masters student of Carmichael College in Rangpur. She was the Daughter of Gouranga Chandra Pal, a resident of Purbofulmati village under Nawdanga union in the upazila.





Shampa came into contact with a live electric wire while putting wet clothes in the sunshine for dry in the courtyard, leaving her critically injured.













She was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor decalred her dead.





The union parishad chairman Musabber Ali Musa confirmed the matter.





ACR/MUS



