Shopkeeper dies of electrocution

A shopkeeper died from electrocution in Kendua upazila of Netrakona district on Tuesday morning.













Deceased Ershad Mia, 30, was the son of Sobhan Mia, a resident of Nawpara union in the upazila.





Ershad came into contact with a live electric wire while working in his shop in the area, leaving him critically injured, said Md Rasheduzzaman, officer in-charge of Kendua Police Station.





He died was to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



