Shopkeeper dies of electrocution
A shopkeeper died from electrocution in Kendua upazila of Netrakona district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Ershad Mia, 30, was the son of Sobhan Mia, a resident of Nawpara union in the upazila.
Ershad came into contact with a live electric wire while working in his shop in the area, leaving him critically injured, said Md Rasheduzzaman, officer in-charge of Kendua Police Station.
He died was to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
