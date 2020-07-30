|
3 of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash
Three members of a family were killed as their private car hit hard a railing of a flyover in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj early Thursday.
Two other people were also injured in the accident that took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 3:45am.
The deceased were identified as Emdadul Haque, 25, his father Ziaul haque, 55, and his brother-in-law Sajjad Mollah, 35.
Highway Police Station OC Md Ataur Rahman said the trio met the tragic end of their life while going to Khulna from Dhaka.
The driver of the private car lost control over the steering and hit hard the railing of railway flyover, leaving three dead on the scene and two others injured.
