Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:21 PM
latest
Home Countryside

3 of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 10:39 AM  Count : 136
Observer Correspondent

3 of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash

3 of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash


Three members of a family were killed as their private car hit hard a railing of a flyover in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj early Thursday.

Two other people were also injured in the accident that took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 3:45am.





The deceased were identified as Emdadul Haque, 25, his father Ziaul haque, 55, and his brother-in-law Sajjad Mollah, 35.

Highway Police Station OC Md Ataur Rahman said the trio met the tragic end of their life while going to Khulna from Dhaka.

The driver of the private car lost control over the steering and hit hard the railing of railway flyover, leaving three dead on the scene and two others injured.

MHM/TF

Related Topics

Gopalganj  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motorcycle snatched after killing driver in Madaripur
Army distributes relief among Lalmonirhat flood-hit people
4 stolen motorcycles seized, 3 held in Laxmipur
2 held with drugs in Kishoreganj
2 girls drown in Dinajpur pond
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Minor boy run over by auto-rickshaw
Dinajpur's Birampur UNO contracts coronavirus


Latest News
Bhashantek slum fire doused
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
Shell reports $18bn loss
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Most Read News
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft