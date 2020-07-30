3 of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash





Three members of a family were killed as their private car hit hard a railing of a flyover in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj early Thursday.





Two other people were also injured in the accident that took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 3:45am.













The deceased were identified as Emdadul Haque, 25, his father Ziaul haque, 55, and his brother-in-law Sajjad Mollah, 35.



