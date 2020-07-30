|
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 10:19 AM Count : 261
Mostafa Kamal alias Mina Kamal, former chairman of Nowhati Union Parishad under Rupsha upazila of Khulna, was killed in a gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Thursday.
The incident took place in Bhekutimari area of the Khulna-Mongla highway.
RAB-6 commander Rawshonul Firoz said on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area around 4:50am.
Sensing presence of the team, the gang members opened fire on them, forcing the RAB to fire back in self-defence.
Kamal, an accused in 24 cases, was injured by bullet during the gun-battle. He was rushed to Upazila Health complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
TF