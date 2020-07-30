Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:21 PM
latest
Home National

Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 10:19 AM  Count : 261
Observer Online Report

Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'

Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'


Mostafa Kamal alias Mina Kamal, former chairman of Nowhati Union Parishad under Rupsha upazila of Khulna, was killed in a gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhekutimari area of the Khulna-Mongla highway.





RAB-6 commander Rawshonul Firoz  said on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area around 4:50am.

Sensing presence of the team, the gang members opened fire on them, forcing the RAB to fire back in self-defence.

Kamal, an accused in 24 cases, was injured by bullet during the gun-battle. He was rushed to Upazila Health complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead. 

TF

Related Topics

Gunfight  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhashantek slum fire doused
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Home Minister distributes his own allowance among 31 freedom fighters


Latest News
Bhashantek slum fire doused
Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit deal to face EU antitrust probe
All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground by Oct 1: Mayor
Shell reports $18bn loss
bdnews24.com editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued for illegal wealth
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
2,599 most vulnerable families get assistance in Khagrachari
Man dies with coronavirus in Bagerhat
Nepal's SC rejects US-Bangla Airlines' plea to halt hearing
Samsung launches mid-range Galaxy M31s in India
Most Read News
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft