Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 10:20 PM
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:21 AM  Count : 273
Observer Online Report

Inside the Pallabi Police Station in Dhaka following a huge explosion on Wednesday morning.

Inside the Pallabi Police Station in Dhaka following a huge explosion on Wednesday morning.



The Islamic State (IS) which has claimed carrying out explosion at Pallabi Police Station in Dhaka has been termed 'bogus' by police.

Five people including four policemen were injured in the violent explosion that had happened in the morning.

DMP's DC (PR) Walid Hossain said police seized two firearms, four rounds of bullet and a digital weighing machine while arresting three thugs after Tuesday midnight.

During the questioning of the arrested persons at the police station, he said the weighing machine kept in the duty officer's room suddenly exploded with a huge sound, leaving four police officers and a civilian injured.

A police official said window panes and furnitures kept inside the duty officer's room were badly damaged in the explosion. Following the explosion, panic gripped the police officials and constables working inside the police station.

Later, at about 8:46pm, the IS has claimed that it carried out the explosion in a Twitter post to SITE Intelligence Group.

The IS also claimed carrying out the attack at Pallabi Police Station in a post sent to the Twitter account of Rita Katz, director of the website which monitors militant threats and attacks around the world.

In a Twitter, Rita Katz also said the IS claimed carrying out an attack targeting the police in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

She also claimed that it was the first attack of the IS in Bangladesh after August 2019.

However, asked about the SITE Intelligence and its director's Tweets, DMP's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime's deputy commissioner Saiful Islam said, "We read the Tweets, my understanding is that the IS' claim was bogus."

SZA

IS claim is bogus   Police  




