Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals





Narendra Modi's administration this month banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, including ByteDance Ltd.'s short-video hit TikTok, a dramatic policy shift aimed at improving local control and data security. In separate interviews, Policybazaar co-founder Yashish Dahiya -- whose company is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd -- and MobiKwik frontman Bipin Preet Singh urged Modi to go further. Emboldened by growing hostility against its giant neighbour, they want regulators to curb their access to Indian markets, establish rules to wrest back control of user data and bankroll local startups.

"China has long been the bratty kid who thinks it's OK to grab others' cake without sharing your own," Dahiya told Bloomberg News last week. India must strategically reduce market access before its neighbor becomes even more powerful. "If India doesn't do it now, it can never be done," said Dahiya, whose online insurance service targets a 2021 IPO at a $3.5 billion value.

Dahiya and Singh are breaking with tradition in an Indian startup sector that over the past half-decade has attracted billions from Chinese companies and investment houses from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Hillhouse Capital. Their stance reflects a shift in sentiment after a mid-June border clash with China -- but also a wave of techno-nationalism as the coronavirus pummels

global economies. It coincides with a surge of interest from American giants like Facebook Inc and Google as India's nascent digital economy blossoms.

"It's not an easy position to take," said Dahiya, whose Policybazaar is now trying to raise $250 million of pre-IPO financing. "A sovereign nation has no parent but someone's got to stop China from misbehaving."









On Tuesday, an official with China's Indian embassy said Beijing will take "necessary measures" to protect the country's companies from a ban that threatens their legitimate rights, and urged Modi's government to reverse "wrongdoings."

Before TikTok overtook YouTube to become India's most popular social video platform, the dominance of WhatsApp and Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc in e-commerce had already rankled local businesses. Beijing is now the bigger target, as the world polarizes along US-China lines and American-backed local champions such as Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms emerge.

The influx of American investment sets up a potential clash with China's own internet titans in the future -- provided they're allowed to operate in the country.

