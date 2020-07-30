Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank



Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman

Earlier, he served as the Chairman of the Department of Finance and Director of the MBA, Professional Masters, International Business and Finance Departments while he was working at the University of Dhaka as a Professor since 1984.

In addition, he worked as Director, Rupali Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) and also as Chairman of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.

He is an researcher and had been an active participant with research papers presented in seminars and workshops, many of which were in countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA and Russia.

He also served as consultant for government and private organizations of Bangladesh, as well as for international agencies like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, ADB and World Bank.

















Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman has been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Janata Bank Limited. Also he is Vice Chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, says a press release.Earlier, he served as the Chairman of the Department of Finance and Director of the MBA, Professional Masters, International Business and Finance Departments while he was working at the University of Dhaka as a Professor since 1984.In addition, he worked as Director, Rupali Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) and also as Chairman of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.He is an researcher and had been an active participant with research papers presented in seminars and workshops, many of which were in countries such as Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA and Russia.He also served as consultant for government and private organizations of Bangladesh, as well as for international agencies like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, ADB and World Bank.