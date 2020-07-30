Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
Business

BCB holds half yearly business confce

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently the half yearly business conference-2020 of Bangladesh Commerce Bank (BCB) Ltd was held through video conferencing. All the branch managers and divisional heads of the head offices were participated in the conference. Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Bank was present as a chief Guest on the occasion, says a press release.
The Chief Guest instructed all concerned officials of the bank to provide the best service to the customers by maintaining govt. Hygiene rules and regulation during this corona pandemic period.
The event was conducted by Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank Zafar Alam. The Managing Director reviewed the achievements and overall performance of the bank last half year, as well as provided the necessary strategies and guidance to achieve the desired goals of 2020.
Among others Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank was also present at the event.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
