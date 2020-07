Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh

















Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) inaugurating its 4 branches in Dhaka City by cutting cake, in presence of Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, board members and officials, at a ceremony held at Police Headquarters Dhaka on Tuesday. This 4 branches are Gulshan Branch (South Breeze Square (Ground Floor), 52, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212), Dhanmondi Branch (Taj Lily Green (1st Floor), Plot-51, Satmasjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka 1209), Chawkbazar Branch (Shahjahan Imam Tower, 29-31, Water Works Road (1st Floor), Chawkbazar, Dhaka 1211) and Uttara Branch (RAJUK Rajib Cosmo Shopping Complex (1st Floor), Plot 71, Sector 7, Uttara, Dhaka 1230). photo: Bank