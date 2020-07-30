Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Business

US warns against planting unsolicited seeds from China

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

US warns against planting unsolicited seeds from China

US warns against planting unsolicited seeds from China

CHICAGO, July 29: The US Department of Agriculture is warning Americans not to plant unsolicited packages of seeds that appear to be arriving from China.
States stretching from Washington to Virginia have also told residents not to put the seeds in the ground, after they arrived in the mailboxes of people who did not order them. Officials said the seeds could grow invasive species that threaten crops or livestock.
The USDA said on Tuesday it was collecting the seeds and would test them to determine if they were a concern to agriculture or the environment. The agency is working with states and the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection to investigate the packages, according to a statement.
The USDA said it had no evidence the shipments are something other than a "brushing scam," in which people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
The packages "appear to be coming from China," according to the USDA. On Monday, the agency said it was "aware that people across the country have received unsolicited packages of seed from China."
Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated this year to what experts say is their lowest level in decades over issues ranging from trade and technology to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday China's postal service strictly abides by restrictions on sending seeds.
Records on the packages appear to have been falsified, according to checks by China's postal service, which has asked for them to be sent to China for investigation, he said at a daily news briefing.
US states, including Washington and Alabama, labeled the shipments as "agricultural smuggling." Photos distributed by state agriculture departments show seeds of different sizes, shapes and colors in white or yellow envelopes.
State officials said some packages were labeled as jewelry and may have contained Chinese writing. They asked recipients to keep the seeds in sealed plastic bags until authorities collect them.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals
Spirit Airlines says 20pc to 30pc of workers at risk of furloughs
Global airlines less hopeful on Covid-19 recovery
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank
Easy process for stimulus disbursement to CMSMEs underscored
BCB holds half yearly business confce
Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd Director and Academician Zaman Ara Begum


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft