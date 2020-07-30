FedEx pilots, union call on company to suspend HK  operations





The Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) said three FedEx pilots infected with the coronavirus were forced into mandated hospital facilities for up to 10 days in Hong Kong. Those pilots were asymptomatic.

Several other pilots who tested negative, but had been in contact with individuals who tested positive, were put in government camps "under extremely difficult conditions," the world's largest pilots' union said.

"Not only do these situations pose unacceptable risks to our pilots' safety and wellbeing, but they also create added stress and distraction for flight operations," said Dave Chase, chairman, FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council.

FedEx in a statement said the company was fully engaged with government authorities to support its crew members in situations that required medical treatment or self-isolation in Hong Kong.

The statement comes as Hong Kong implemented tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea on and air crew entering the Asian financial hub starting Wednesday.

Before arriving, crew must test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of boarding. On arrival, they will be tested again and must self isolate without going into the community, the government said.

There have been numerous instances of aircrew flouting quarantine rules, including a FedEx pilot who flew from Boston to Hong Kong. -Reuters















