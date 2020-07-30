Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Business

FedEx pilots, union call on company to suspend HK  operations

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

July 29: The union representing FedEx Corp pilots on Tuesday called on the US package delivery company to suspend its operations in Hong Kong after some of its members were subject to "extremely difficult conditions" in government-mandated quarantine aimed at tamping down the spread of the coronavirus.
The Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) said three FedEx pilots infected with the coronavirus were forced into mandated hospital facilities for up to 10 days in Hong Kong. Those pilots were asymptomatic.
Several other pilots who tested negative, but had been in contact with individuals who tested positive, were put in government camps "under extremely difficult conditions," the world's largest pilots' union said.
"Not only do these situations pose unacceptable risks to our pilots' safety and wellbeing, but they also create added stress and distraction for flight operations," said Dave Chase, chairman, FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council.
FedEx in a statement said the company was fully engaged with government authorities to support its crew members in situations that required medical treatment or self-isolation in Hong Kong.
The statement comes as Hong Kong implemented tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea on and air crew entering the Asian financial hub starting Wednesday.
Before arriving, crew must test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of boarding. On arrival, they will be tested again and must self isolate without going into the community, the government said.
There have been numerous instances of aircrew flouting quarantine rules, including a FedEx pilot who flew from Boston to Hong Kong.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals
Spirit Airlines says 20pc to 30pc of workers at risk of furloughs
Global airlines less hopeful on Covid-19 recovery
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank
Easy process for stimulus disbursement to CMSMEs underscored
BCB holds half yearly business confce
Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd Director and Academician Zaman Ara Begum


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft