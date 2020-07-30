US Fed faces viral wave, mounting risks to recovery





In the ensuing seven weeks, much has gone downhill.

The coronavirus pandemic has intensified and prompted new economic restrictions. Data has pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring. And so-far stalled talks in Washington about further government relief have pushed the country to the brink of a spending cliff.

The risks to the US recovery, in short, have grown substantially, and the new Fed policy statement to be released Wednesday afternoon will show just how seriously US central bankers assess them. On Tuesday the Fed already made one nod to the outlook, extending from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31 the availability of the emergency credit programs it set up early in the pandemic when hopes of a quick "V" shaped recovery were still strong.

Fed officials "always feared a rushed reopening would lead to a virus resurgence that would cap the recovery," said Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI. Now that the disease has raced back over the summer, the Fed "is grappling with whether this is a short-term or longer-range setback and what the implications are for its policy."

The policy statement will be released at 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT) and Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference a half hour later. No new economic projections will be issued at this meeting.

Nor is the Fed expected to announce any major policy decisions on Wednesday. Officials may point to a pending shift this fall in how it views its inflation target, or begin setting explicit goals for the jobless rate or inflation to be met before it considers raising interest rates from the current near-zero level.

That goal-based guidance seemed to be favored by policymakers according to minutes of the June Fed meeting, and several Fed analysts have said they expect it to be announced at the September Federal Open Market Committee session. -Reuters















