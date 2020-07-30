Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Business

US Fed faces viral wave, mounting risks to recovery

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

July 29: In a fast-changing global pandemic, this was not the turn US Federal Reserve officials hoped for in early June, when their forecasts showed guarded optimism for a sharpish early economic rebound and steady slow growth to follow.
In the ensuing seven weeks, much has gone downhill.
The coronavirus pandemic has intensified and prompted new economic restrictions. Data has pointed to a possible slowdown in business and hiring. And so-far stalled talks in Washington about further government relief have pushed the country to the brink of a spending cliff.
The risks to the US recovery, in short, have grown substantially, and the new Fed policy statement to be released Wednesday afternoon will show just how seriously US central bankers assess them. On Tuesday the Fed already made one nod to the outlook, extending from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31 the availability of the emergency credit programs it set up early in the pandemic when hopes of a quick "V" shaped recovery were still strong.
Fed officials "always feared a rushed reopening would lead to a virus resurgence that would cap the recovery," said Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI. Now that the disease has raced back over the summer, the Fed "is grappling with whether this is a short-term or longer-range setback and what the implications are for its policy."
The policy statement will be released at 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT) and Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference a half hour later. No new economic projections will be issued at this meeting.
Nor is the Fed expected to announce any major policy decisions on Wednesday. Officials may point to a pending shift this fall in how it views its inflation target, or begin setting explicit goals for the jobless rate or inflation to be met before it considers raising interest rates from the current near-zero level.
That goal-based guidance seemed to be favored by policymakers according to minutes of the June Fed meeting, and several Fed analysts have said they expect it to be announced at the September Federal Open Market Committee session.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals
Spirit Airlines says 20pc to 30pc of workers at risk of furloughs
Global airlines less hopeful on Covid-19 recovery
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank
Easy process for stimulus disbursement to CMSMEs underscored
BCB holds half yearly business confce
Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd Director and Academician Zaman Ara Begum


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft