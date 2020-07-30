Dr. Iqbal joins Prime Bank healthcare talks on Covid-19





The bank organized the talk for the health and wellness of its employees.

Dr. Anwarul Iqbal shared important health tips to fight Coronavirus and other diseases during the session on Monday.

In the two-hour session Dr. Anwarul Iqbal, who was previously Unit Head, Epidemic Control and Preparedness Programme at ICDDR,B, elaborated on how to effectively fight Coronavirus with focus on special preventive measures during Eid-ul-Azha.

Dr. Anwarul Iqbal, shared important hygiene, lifestyle and health safety advices and dispelled a number of public misgivings about COVID-19.

He coverd whole gamut of awareness, prevention and treatment aspects of COVID-19. Dr. Iqbal shared important safety guidelines to deal with sacrificial animals, processing and distribution of meat during Eid-ul-Azha.

He strictly advised not to visit cattle market which is highly risky place of spreading the virus and advised to resort to online cattle marketplace.

Dr. Anwarul Iqbal, who is an expert on contagious disease and epidemic in Bangladesh and a Member of World Global Task Force for Epidemics, WHO, emphasized on using mask while going outside of home or office, regularly disinfecting home and office, dwelt on occupational safety for bankers and office goers, caring the elders and children, doing daily indoor exercise to stay fit and avoid putting up weight, taking special care of mental health issue, consuming homemade food, safely handing pets.

It was an interactive healthcare consultation session with lot of questions from the social media which the physician addressed with much details and advices.

Prime Bank, which was one of the early responders in the country to fight the spread of the virus, believes such interactive healthcare consultation session with expert physician will help the employees and stakeholders to ensure health safety and security at this trying times.

Prime Bank undertook large scale awareness and safety measures since the very beginning of COVID-19. The bank's early response and preparedness were instrumental to running uninterrupted banking operations even during the government announced holiday. The farsightedness of the management to tackle the global pandemic has earned the bank the most prestigious international recognition of "Excellence in Leadership in Asia 2020'' Awards from Euromoney only recently becoming the only bank from South Asia to achieve the feat.

The Healthcare Talk was broadcast live on the bank's Facebook Page. The bank organised the Healthcare Talk through virtual media to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.















