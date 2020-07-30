Call for collective action against human trafficking in Bangladesh





BDUNNM will host a public webinar on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons today (Thursday) from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Key stakeholders from Government, UN, and civil society will provide an overview of the situation in Bangladesh and report on the impact of counter-trafficking efforts.

The call was made in context of the 20th anniversary of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children (Palermo Protocol), and on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

In Bangladesh, a country of origin and destination for victims of trafficking, the UN estimates that thousands are trafficked every year.

Recently published reports from ILO, UNICEF and UNODC present evidence on how the COVID-19 virus may have a detrimental effect on the trafficking situation in general.

The US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report is published annually and measures countries' efforts to comply with the 'minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking' based on a tier ranking system.

The newly released 2020 TIP report ranks Bangladesh on Tier 2, which is an upgrade from the Tier 2 Watch List.

In 2019, Bangladesh demonstrated commendable efforts to combat human trafficking compared to the previous reporting period.

Efforts included convicting more traffickers, modestly increasing the number of victims identified, acceding to the 2000 UN TIP Protocol, establishing seven Anti-Trafficking Tribunals as stipulated in Bangladesh's anti-trafficking law.

The TIP report came with a set of recommendations for Bangladesh. In line with these recommendations, BDUNNM advocates for the Government to establish a speedy and victim-friendly justice system.

The activation of the newly established Anti-Trafficking Tribunals is key to strengthen the capacity of and coordination among law enforcing agencies, border security actors, immigration authority, social welfare services and the judiciary.

For better community engagement, the Network further calls for activation of Counter-Trafficking Committees (CTCs) in collaboration with the NGOs and organizations supporting survivors of trafficking.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, the essential role of first responders has become even more important as survivors of trafficking are increasingly at risk during the pandemic. Without the first responders, access to services and support would be minimal," said Mia Seppo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.

About 40 million people globally are victims of modern slavery or trafficking. Over 70 percent of these people are women and girls, many of whom are trapped in sexual exploitation.

Additional Secretary Abu Bakr Siddique of the Ministry of Home Affairs added, "Bangladesh has been facing challenges related to large numbers of smuggling of migrants which has subsequently become TIP cases."















