Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Business

Call for collective action against human trafficking in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh United Nations Network on Migration (BDUNNM) and members of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Technical Working Group (CTIP TWG) urged the Government of Bangladesh, civil society actors, and private sector partners to collectively support a rights-based approach to combat human trafficking.
BDUNNM will host a public webinar on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons today (Thursday) from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Key stakeholders from Government, UN, and civil society will provide an overview of the situation in Bangladesh and report on the impact of counter-trafficking efforts.
The call was made in context of the 20th anniversary of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children (Palermo Protocol), and on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
In Bangladesh, a country of origin and destination for victims of trafficking, the UN estimates that thousands are trafficked every year.
Recently published reports from ILO, UNICEF and UNODC present evidence on how the COVID-19 virus may have a detrimental effect on the trafficking situation in general.
The US Department of State's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report is published annually and measures countries' efforts to comply with the 'minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking' based on a tier ranking system.
The newly released 2020 TIP report ranks Bangladesh on Tier 2, which is an upgrade from the Tier 2 Watch List.
In 2019, Bangladesh demonstrated commendable efforts to combat human trafficking compared to the previous reporting period.
Efforts included convicting more traffickers, modestly increasing the number of victims identified, acceding to the 2000 UN TIP Protocol, establishing seven Anti-Trafficking Tribunals as stipulated in Bangladesh's anti-trafficking law.
The TIP report came with a set of recommendations for Bangladesh. In line with these recommendations, BDUNNM advocates for the Government to establish a speedy and victim-friendly justice system.
The activation of the newly established Anti-Trafficking Tribunals is key to strengthen the capacity of and coordination among law enforcing agencies, border security actors, immigration authority, social welfare services and the judiciary.
For better community engagement, the Network further calls for activation of Counter-Trafficking Committees (CTCs) in collaboration with the NGOs and organizations supporting survivors of trafficking.
 "During the COVID-19 crisis, the essential role of first responders has become even more important as survivors of trafficking are increasingly at risk during the pandemic. Without the first responders, access to services and support would be minimal," said Mia Seppo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.
About 40 million people globally are victims of modern slavery or trafficking. Over 70 percent of these people are women and girls, many of whom are trapped in sexual exploitation.
Additional Secretary Abu Bakr Siddique of the  Ministry of Home Affairs added, "Bangladesh has been facing challenges related to large numbers of smuggling of migrants which has subsequently become TIP cases."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals
Spirit Airlines says 20pc to 30pc of workers at risk of furloughs
Global airlines less hopeful on Covid-19 recovery
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank
Easy process for stimulus disbursement to CMSMEs underscored
BCB holds half yearly business confce
Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd Director and Academician Zaman Ara Begum


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft