

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and United Group's affiliate Unimart Ltd















Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and United Group's affiliate Unimart Ltd Chief Executive Officer Murtoza Zaman signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation in presence of Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Rassel and other high officials of both organisation at a ceremony in the city recently. In light of this, customers will be able to order super shop Unimart's Gulshan and Dhanmondi branch products at Evaly. There will be attractive offers like cashback for the customers, said Evaly.