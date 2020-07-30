Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:15 AM
European shares edge up ahead of Fed meeting

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, July 29: European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the US Federal Reserve.
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the negative sentiment continued through the Asian session, with Japan's Nikkei falling on a rising yen and weak start to the earnings season.
But the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up around 0.1per cent and mixed corporate earnings saw MSCI's main European Index rise around 0.3per cent at 0757 GMT .MSER.
"Global stock markets appear to be starting to get a little wobbly as the latest earnings numbers start to paint a picture of a global economy that could start to face a challenging time in the weeks and months ahead," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
"The resurgence of coronavirus cases that are starting to get reported across the world is prompting the realisation that hopes of a V-shaped recovery are starting to look like pie in the sky," he added.
Deaths from coronavirus in the United States had their biggest one-day increase since May on Tuesday, with this month's spike in infections having forced some states to make a U-turn on reopening their economies.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned that the city was on the brink of a large-scale outbreak and tightened lockdown measures.
Japan expects the economy to contract this year, with a return to growth next year, four government sources told Reuters.
Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecasts on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.
London's Heathrow called on the government to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that the country risked losing a game of global "quarantine roulette".
The dollar index, which steadied overnight, continued falling in early London trading, hitting fresh two-year lows =USD.
As sentiment soured, high-grade euro zone bond yields dropped to their lowest in more than two months, with the German 10-year yield at -0.511per cent DE10YT=RR.
The euro, which rallied last week when European Union leaders agreed on a massive EU-wide recovery fund, climbed 0.4per cent to $1.1762 EUR=EBS.
Gold, which rallied to an all-time high of $1,980.57 on Tuesday, slipped to $1956.3200 XAU=.
Oil prices climbed after a surprise drop in US crude inventories was enough to offset concerns about US fuel demand amid record increases in COVID-19 infections in some states.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 29 cents, or 0.7per cent, at $43.51 a barrel by 0756 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 gained 24 cents, or 0.6per cent, to $41.28 a barrel.     -Reuters


