Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:15 AM
Committees set up to monitor agri rehabilitation

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) has formed a total of 12 committees to reinforce and supervise the agricultural rehabilitation programme aiming to compensate the flood affected farmers for crop loss and revamp production to achieve targets. .
A press release issued by the ministry of Wednesday said a total of 12 committees have been set up to coordinate fertilizer and seed distribution programme taken to compensate vegetable and aman farmers of 28 districts for crop losses. It aims at address impact of floods on vegetables and rice crops.
The committees have been formed headed by additional secretaries and other senior officials of different subordinate bodies of the ministry.
BSS adds: A total of 60 officials-five in each committee-have been assigned to coordinate the rehabilitation programme in flood affected districts, the press hand out said.
These committees have been formed by the instruction of Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque while Agriculture Secretary M Nasiruzzaman will supervise the overall rehabilitation programme. Additional Secretary M Hasanuzzaman will coordinate the programme. The committee members will supervise and monitor the programme through regular online meeting and arrangement of field visit with the agriculture officials in the flood affected areas.
The committees also will monitor intensively to ensure community seed bed preparation on the high land for the farmers, timely seed or seedlings supply and late variety seed supply among the farmers in long time flood affected areas, the release added.


