CUFL suspends production again despite low output last FY



View of a section of CUFL

The production was strangely low as the operations remained suspended due to repair of the age old plant.

The plant could not run even a month in the past fiscal uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the production in the plant suspended again since July 7 last due to damage of a primary reformer of the major fertilizer industry of he country.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Abdur Rahim, Managing Director of CUFL said, "I hope production may resume at the end of the next month after repair of the damaged Primary reformer."

It may be mentioned that the production in CUFL remained suspended during the entire year for repair of three Boliers.

Meanwhile, the CUFL management had signed an agreement with the Singapore-based firm Econ Trade for repair of three boilers of the plant in the beginning of the last year of 2019. As per agreement, the appointed firm is supposed to complete repair within ten months by January 31 of the current year.

But they could not complete it by the scheduled time. They have completed it by March this year. The production resumed at April 3 last. But the plant could not run uninterupted in April, May and June due to mechanical faults continuously. But again the production suspended again since July 7 last due to damage happened to primary reformer.

It may be mentioned that the production in CUFL remained suspended in 2015 last for the purpose of repair. The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) had taken up a project to install liner in the reactor at a cost of taka 180 million and repair of Cooling tower at a cost of taka 220 million.

The BCIC had signed an agreement with an Italian firm AXO Welding on December in 2014 to replace the Liner at a cost of taka 180 million.

Besides, BCIC has signed another agreement with a German company SPIG, SRL on December 31 in 2014 last to renovate Cooling tower of the plant at a cost of taka 220 million. It was also been completed on February in 2016.

It may be mentioned that the Liner of the Urea Reactor has already expired its economic life.

The normal age of the Liner is nearly 15 years. But the life of the existing Liner is more than 28 years. So, the Liner regularly faces problems when it is on operation.

Meanwhile, the taka 100 billion installations, the CUFL is under static corrosion due to suspension of production in every year during the last seven years due to load shedding and shortage of gas.

It may be mentioned that CUFL was set up in 1987 at a cost of taka 17 billion. But it will take taka 100 billion to set up such a project presently. The guaranteed life of 20 years of the project has ended in 2007 last. Now it is running on residual life.

For frequent suspension of production, the CUFL could not achieve the target during the last few years. But the design capacity of production of the CUFL is 5.61 lac metric tons which is never attained since its inception in 1987. The CUFL produced 1650 MT to 1680 MT fertilizer per day.























