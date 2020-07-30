Sonamasjid land port to remain close for 4 days

The export-import activities at Sonamasjid land port remained suspended for four days from August 1 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

Toufiqur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Sonamasjid land port, said the port authorities have declared four days of holiday from August 1 for Eid vacation. As a result, trade activities between the two countries remain suspended.

The port activities will resume on August 5

Trade activities through other land ports like Benapole will similarly remain suspended on the occasion.













