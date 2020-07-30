Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:15 AM
Berger paints declares 295pc cash dividend

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger Paints) declared 295 per cent cash dividend for financial year 2019-2020 as the company achieved the growth for the net profit and sales growth by 16.72 per cent and 6.13 percent for the year.
The dividend was announced at the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Tuesday, through digital platform, with its Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury in the chair.
Chairman of the Board Gerald K Adams along with other directors Anil Bhalla, Jean-Claude Loutreuil, Anis A. Khan, Masud Khan, Rishma Kaur, Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, Sunil Sharma, Parveen Mahmud and Abdul Khalek also attended the meeting. Rupali Chowdhury presented the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 before the shareholders. She also replied to the shareholders' queries.
Moreover, during the year, Berger received Top VAT Payer Award under manufacturing category from the Government of Bangladesh. It also received 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2018' in the category of multinational manufacturing industries for its sales and financial performance, contribution to national exchequer, HR management, corporate governance, shareholders' return, investment growth and CSR activities.
Berger Paints has won auspicious "Best Brand Award" in paint category for the 8th consecutive year.


