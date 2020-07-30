Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Indian Railways carries 51 Tata Ace trucks to BD

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business correspondent

With landmark rail-based cargo transportation having been initiated between India and Bangladesh, the Indian Railways successfully transported a consignment of 51 trucks to Bangladesh.
The development was made public by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to celebrate the continued strengthening of economic ties and trade between the two nations with rich historical connect.
The High Commission took to twitter and emphasised that this marked the first time that the Indian Railways had transported automobiles.
The consignment comprised of 51 Tata Ace trucks which arrived at Bangladesh's Benapole after traversing a total of 1,407 kilometres of distance from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, reports Asian News International (ANI).
The development had also been hailed by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who had in a tweet asserted that the Indian Railways stands at the forefront to promote exports.
It should be noted that India has been heavily investing in building strong rail-based infrastructure linkages with Bangladesh which is likely to not only bolster the bilateral relationship in terms of people connect and trade, but also hugely benefit the northeastern states which are largely landlocked.
Meanwhile Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen thanked India for giving 10 broad gauge locomotives on grant. He said it would help bring both sides even closer and further take the rock solid bilateral relations to new heights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urged by tech firms to be tougher on Chinese rivals
Spirit Airlines says 20pc to 30pc of workers at risk of furloughs
Global airlines less hopeful on Covid-19 recovery
Jet Airways loss widens to Rs 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman new Chairman of Janata Bank
Easy process for stimulus disbursement to CMSMEs underscored
BCB holds half yearly business confce
Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd Director and Academician Zaman Ara Begum


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft