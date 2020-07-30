Indian Railways carries 51 Tata Ace trucks to BD





The development was made public by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to celebrate the continued strengthening of economic ties and trade between the two nations with rich historical connect.

The High Commission took to twitter and emphasised that this marked the first time that the Indian Railways had transported automobiles.

The consignment comprised of 51 Tata Ace trucks which arrived at Bangladesh's Benapole after traversing a total of 1,407 kilometres of distance from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, reports Asian News International (ANI).

The development had also been hailed by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who had in a tweet asserted that the Indian Railways stands at the forefront to promote exports.

It should be noted that India has been heavily investing in building strong rail-based infrastructure linkages with Bangladesh which is likely to not only bolster the bilateral relationship in terms of people connect and trade, but also hugely benefit the northeastern states which are largely landlocked.

Meanwhile Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen thanked India for giving 10 broad gauge locomotives on grant. He said it would help bring both sides even closer and further take the rock solid bilateral relations to new heights.





















