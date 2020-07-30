BB unveils expansionary monetary policy for Fiscal Year 21





To achieve the goal, the central bank has reduced the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, lowering borrowing costs for a third time this year to boost money supply to banks and to private sector from the banking windows.

Bangladesh Bank also reduced the reverse repo rate by 75 basis points to 4 percent, according to the monetary policy statement published on the central bank's website on Wednesday

The statement singles out several risk factors to attain the monetary policy objectives mainly arising out of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal floods, and international sluggish economic and volatile price situations," Bangladesh Bank said.

The new policy statement has set a target of private sector credit growth at 14.8 per cent which is slightly higher than 14.6 per cent for last FY 20. The actual growth was however much lower last year at 8.6 per cent far below than target.

On the other hand for public sector credit growth has been set at 44.4 per cent for the entire FY21 which was 53.3 per cent last year and much higher than target.

Bdnews24.com adds: The central bank has taken up the expansionary monetary policy to boost fund supply at a time when the coronavirus has left a huge impact on the economy.

The prime objectives of the monetary policy stance for FY21 are to revive the economy from ravages of the pandemic and rehabilitate the production capacity, including the restoration of the normal livelihoods while maintaining dual goals of price stability and quality growth, it said.

The monetary policy for the FY21 has been set on the basis the government targets of 8.2 percent real GDP growth and 5.4 percent average general CPI inflation ceiling declared in the national budget.

The central bank has already taken several policy measures to help generate employment opportunities in agriculture, industry and services sectors in order to quickly recover the economic losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include reducing the cash reserve ratio for banking institutions, raising the advance-deposit ratio (ADR) and allowing banks to purchase excess government securities holdings.

It also allocated Tk 552.5 billion for different refinancing schemes, including the recent formation of a credit guarantee scheme to support cottage, micro and small enterprises that lack adequate assets to pledge for bank loans.

























