Ban on entry to Sundarban put lives of poor people in peril





The ban has adversely affected some local people including fishermen, honey collector, forest dwellers and others due to lack of pass permit to enter the Sundarbans.

The Forest Department has prohibited farmers from fishing in the water bodies surrounding the Sundarban from July August 1 to August 30. Earlier the Forest Department cancelled all permits for entry to the Sundarban from June 24 and the same ban was imposed the last year too. But the situation of the poor people was not so bad when the ban was imposed last year as there was no pandemic of Covid-19 and people could easily switch to other professions.

But now it has become difficult for them to manage a job as Covid-19 has seriously damaged the country's economy.

Mojid Ali, 35 years old, a fisherman, from Datnakhali village under Shyamnagar Thana of Sathhira district said, "We will die, if we don't get pass permit now to catch fish. We are borrowing money from money launders at high interest rate."

Elderly Shumsur Rahman, 62 years old, from the same locality, said, "We survive on catching fishes and crabs. Even a ban for a single day means we have to starve as now no other sources of jobs are available due to Covid-19." Shefali Begum, 43 years old, said before such ban they should have taken some rehabilitation measures for the vulnerable group. Now many poor families are taking loans through micro credit programme for their survival as there is no alternative option. Chabed Ali, 48 years old, whose livelihood is catching crabs, fishes and collecting honey from the jungle, said they were also trying to find other jobs but have failed to find any.









"Such ban is irrational without giving any incentives to the victims after being hit by the Amphan and serious health crisis amid the pandemic of Covid," he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer over phone, Burigualini Upazila Chairman, Bhobotosh Kumar Mondal, said local people belonging to different professions are now facing serious financial crisis due to the ban.

"Even the forest division has prohibited local people from catching fish in the small water bodies," he said.

