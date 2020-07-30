Video
Ban Ki-moon calls up Hasina, says next CVF conf in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The next Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) conference will be held in 2021 commemorating the "Mujib Borsho" (Mujib
Year), said CVF President Ban Ki-moon.
"CVF President and ex-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called up Sheikh Hasina around  6:10pm and informed about it," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
The press secretary said Ban Ki-moon and the Prime Minister in their nearly 12 minutes of conversation talked about different issues, including the CVF Conference and the Global Centre on Adaptation Conference.
Karim said the Global Centre on Adaptation Conference will be held in the second week of September next and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference, while Ban Ki-moon will join it virtually.


