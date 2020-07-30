Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:14 AM
Closure of edn institutions extended again until Aug 31

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government has again extended the closure of all the educational institutions of the country until August 31 considering the coronavirus situation.
Mohammad Abul Khayer, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
On March 16, the government closed all educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The government is running a distance-learning programme through Sangsad Television. Apart from this, classes are being taken on Facebook and YouTube for primary and secondary-level students.
Many private universities have already started online classes as the UGC on March 24 urged teachers to take online classes so that academic activities are not interrupted.
Bangladesh recorded 35 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, pushing the official death tally to 3,035.




Besides, the country detected 3,009 new cases after testing 14,127 samples, taking the total number of officially confirmed cases 2,32,194.    -UNB


