Police on high alert amid fresh militant threats





On Saturday, a traffic police left behind his personal motorcycle in Gulistan around 9:30pm. He came back after a while to find a bag hanging on his motorcycle handlebar. A bomb-like object was found inside the bag.

Police on Tuesday arrested a member of neo JMB group in connection with a bomb blast at a traffic police box in the port city of Chattagram that injured five people, including two policemen, on February 28.

The country saw a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases of terrorist activities between June and July.

The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) and al-Qaeda released mixed statements last week. On the one hand, IS urged its followers to repent and take care of themselves because the coronavirus was a punishment from God for non-Muslims, the news agency AP reported. It also urged its followers to show no mercy and launch attacks in this time of crisis, according to AP.

Al-Qaeda's statement, on the other hand, called on non-Muslims to use their time under lockdown to learn about Islam. Both statements are in total contrast to the guidelines set by the World Health Organization aimed at preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.

In this situation, Neo-JMB, an ultra-radical offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) can carry out subversive activities, including assassinations, bombing and other forms of attack. "Therefore, we have stepped up security measures, "according to police.

It has instructed the units concerned to increase searches at the check posts, search bags and frisk suspicious people and conduct block raids in suspected areas.

In Gulistan, bomb disposal unit rushed there immediately and later tests revealed that it was nothing dangerous, but a fake grenade.

In 2019 during this period, police recovered explosive materials and on April 30, a hand grenade was hurled at a traffic police in Gulistan. On May 26, 2019, a police pickup was bombed in front of the Special Branch office.

Earlier on February 28 this year, an IED went off at a traffic police box in Chattogram's Sholoshahar, injuring four people, including a child.

A bomb exploded at an Awami League office in Khulna city in September last year. Before that, two persons, including a female police officer, were injured after a bomb went off near a police pickup in the capital's Malibagh intersection on May 26. Police claimed that all these attacks were carried out by "Neo JMB".

Police headquarters has already issued a letter to the heads of all units and instructed them to be extra cautious for the protection and welfare of the people the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah. All units have already taken necessary preparations, including increased patrolling activities, setting up check posts at a number of strategic points under the jurisdiction of respective police stations.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana said that militancy is under complete control. "We do not want to have the slightest threat in order to ensure the highest security and welfare of the country and the people."















