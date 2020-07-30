Govt allows rawhide export





It announced the decision on Wednesday following recommendations by a taskforce formed to develop the leather sector and a Commerce Ministry committee.

Officials held a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on the issue on July 20 and discussed it with the stakeholders as well.

It appeared that relaxation of the export rules

was required to keep the market stable, the Commerce Ministry said in a notice. The new decision will remain effective until further order.

Half the cattle slaughtered in the country throughout the year are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

Wholesalers buy the rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals from seasonal traders and sell these to tanners. Every year, the government determines the prices of rawhide for tanners ahead of the Eid.









This year, tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 28 to Tk 32 per square foot elsewhere. The price of goat hide has been set between Tk 10 and Tk 15 per square foot across Bangladesh.





