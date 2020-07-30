Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:14 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Govt allows rawhide export

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to allow traders to export rawhide and wet blue hide as part of efforts to keep supply and demand stable after cattle slaughtering during Eid-ul-Azha.
It announced the decision on Wednesday following recommendations by a taskforce formed to develop the leather sector and a Commerce Ministry committee.
Officials held a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on the issue on July 20 and discussed it with the stakeholders as well.
It appeared that relaxation of the export rules
was required to keep the market stable, the Commerce Ministry said in a notice. The new decision will remain effective until further order.
Half the cattle slaughtered in the country throughout the year are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.
Wholesalers buy the rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals from seasonal traders and sell these to tanners. Every year, the government determines the prices of rawhide for tanners ahead of the Eid.




This year, tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 28 to Tk 32 per square foot elsewhere. The price of goat hide has been set between Tk 10 and Tk 15 per square foot across Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ban on entry to Sundarban put lives of poor people in peril
Ban Ki-moon calls up Hasina, says next CVF conf in Dhaka
‘Dhaka, Delhi enjoy best ties, media reports trash’
Closure of edn institutions extended again until Aug 31
Cattle markets likely to see big drop in sale
Police on high alert amid fresh militant threats
Govt allows rawhide export
Five hurt in bomb blast at Pallabi Police Station


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft