Five hurt in bomb blast at Pallabi Police Station





The explosion took place around 4:30 am, said DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment, according to Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

They are Inspector (Operation) Imran, Sub Inspector (SI) Sajib, Provisional Sub Inspectors (PSI) Rumi and Ankush, and a civilian named Riaz.

Among the injured, Ankkur suffered injuries to his eyes and was later sent to an eye hospital, said Bachchu. Shajib suffered ear injuries while Rumi and Riaz sustained injuries in their hands.

Inspector Emran's left leg was injured below the knee. Shajib and Riaz were admitted to the hospital while Emran and Rumi discharged.

Law enforcers arrested three men carrying firearms in the early hours of Wednesday, said Pallabi Police SI Aklima Khanam. They also had a weighing machine with them, which they said, had a bomb inside."

While talking to journalist after the incident, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that it can be an attack by the miscreants. "Bomb explosion has no link with militancy," he added. Police informed the bomb disposal unit which inspected the device in the duty officer's room. Later, another specialist team was called in but the explosive went off before it could arrive, Commissioner Shafiqul told the Daily Observer.

"The device contained multiple explosives. One of them exploded but specialists are working to defuse the others," DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime) Krishna Pada Roy said.









Police did not find any evidence linking any militant unit with the incident, according to him. The three arrestees have a criminal history. We are investigating the matter and they are being interrogated."





