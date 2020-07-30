Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Five hurt in bomb blast at Pallabi Police Station

No link to militancy: Home Minister

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

A police inspector and four others were injured after a bomb seized from a crime suspect exploded at Pallabi Police Station in the capital early Wednesday.
The explosion took place around 4:30 am, said DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.
The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment, according to Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.
They are Inspector (Operation) Imran, Sub Inspector (SI) Sajib, Provisional Sub Inspectors (PSI) Rumi and Ankush, and a civilian named Riaz.  
Among the injured, Ankkur suffered injuries to his eyes and was later sent to an eye hospital, said Bachchu. Shajib suffered ear injuries while Rumi and Riaz sustained injuries in their hands.
Inspector Emran's left leg was injured below the knee. Shajib and Riaz were      admitted to the hospital while Emran and Rumi discharged.
Law enforcers arrested three men carrying firearms in the early hours of Wednesday, said Pallabi Police SI Aklima Khanam. They also had a weighing machine with them, which they said, had a bomb inside."
While talking to journalist after the incident, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that it can be an attack by the miscreants. "Bomb explosion has no link with militancy," he added. Police informed the bomb disposal unit which inspected the device in the duty officer's room. Later, another specialist team was called in but the explosive went off before it could arrive, Commissioner Shafiqul told the Daily Observer.
"The device contained multiple explosives. One of them exploded but specialists are working to defuse the others," DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime) Krishna Pada Roy said.




Police did not find any evidence linking any militant unit with the incident, according to him. The three arrestees have a criminal history. We are investigating the matter and they are being interrogated."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ban on entry to Sundarban put lives of poor people in peril
Ban Ki-moon calls up Hasina, says next CVF conf in Dhaka
‘Dhaka, Delhi enjoy best ties, media reports trash’
Closure of edn institutions extended again until Aug 31
Cattle markets likely to see big drop in sale
Police on high alert amid fresh militant threats
Govt allows rawhide export
Five hurt in bomb blast at Pallabi Police Station


Latest News
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
500 helpless fishermen get food assitance in Rajshahi
Saudi arrests 244 for illegally entering pilgrim site
English medium schools must obtain govt registration: Education Ministry
CCTV cameras in all Rajshahi mosques ordered ahead of Eid
Begger dies in Rajshahi road crash
Former Khulna MP Nurul Huque passes away
Ten including 4 coronavirus infected patients die at DMCH in a day
Most Read News
Govt slashes ISPP-JAWTNO Project cost by Tk 461cr after WB withdraws fund
Educational institutions remain closed till Aug 31
4 cops among five hurt in Pallabi Police Station bomb explosion
Country records 35 more virus deaths
Jamuna Bank manager held for embezzling money of Tk over 12cr
IS claims carrying out explosion in Dhaka's police station
Decline in US dollar accelerates
Maj Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim new DG of Ansar and VDP
Increase savings propensity for financial safety and economic development
Atalanta close in on 100 goals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft