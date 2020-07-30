

Greta Thunberg donates 100,000 euro to aid BD, India flood victims

efforts in Bangladesh and India.

"My foundation will donate 100,000 euro prize money to BRAC, Goonj, Action Aid India and Bangladesh. I'm supporting these NGOs-working tirelessly and in desperate need of funds-to make sure help reaches communities affected as soon as possible," she twitted on Wednesday in a series of posts on her official Twitter, a release said.

Greata gained international recognition for promotion the view that humanity is facing an existential crisis arising from climate change. "Right now millions are suffering from extreme flooding fuelled by the climate crisis in India and Bangladesh - already hit by the devastation of cyclone Amphan and COVID-19.

Greta added, "If you're able, please consider donating to the relief effort. Visit their websites for details, even the smallest amount helps."

The donation comes after Greta was awarded €1 million for winning the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, announced last Monday 20 July. The Greta Thunberg Foundation will donate the full sum to charitable projects combatting the climate and ecological crisis and supporting people facing its worst impacts, particularly in the Global South.

Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC Bangladesh, said that funds are exhausted, and support is urgently needed to help those suffering on the ground, according to a release issued on the official website of BRAC in this regard.















