Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:13 AM
Water levels in major rivers except Dharla,Teesta falling

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The flood situation has improved with continuous fall in water levels of major rivers in the Brahmaputra basin as no rain recorded in the northwestern Indian states during the last 24 hours until 9:00am on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of all major rivers excepting Dharla and Teesta marked sharp fall with reduction in the rate of onrushing water from the upper catchment during the period.
Despite continuous fall in their water levels during the past couple of days, the Dharla, Ghagot, Brahmaputra and Jamuna were still flowing above the DM at eight points in the basin at 9:00am on Wednesday.
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of BWDB sources, the flood situation might continue to improve further in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts during the next 24 hours.
BWDB officials said the     Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark by only 28cm at Chilmari, Dharla only 7cm at Kurigram and Ghagot 38cm at Gaibandha points at 9:00am on Wednesday.
Executive Engineer Mokhlesur Rahman for BWDB's Gaibandha division said incidents of sporadic riverbank erosions are being reported from some vulnerable riverside points where protection works are continuing in the district.
Executive Engineer of BWDB for its Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions Ariful Islam said riverbank protection works are continuing at several vulnerable points in these districts where the flood situation continues improving.
Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh told BSS that incidents of sporadic riverbank erosion have been reported from various vulnerable riverside areas in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha and Rangpur districts.
"All of the flood control structures of BWDB are remaining safe in Rangpur zone where riverbank protection works are being conducted at vulnerable points when and where necessary," Ghosh added.


