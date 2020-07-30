Are slums safer living quarters during C-19 pandemic?





Experts said that this is a mystery and research is needed to unravel this mystery.

The experts also said that lower income and slum dwellers have higher immunity than upper and middle class people, because of their hardworking lifestyle.

On June 19 last year, Md Tajul Islam, Minister of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD), told parliament that a total of 646,075 people were living in 3,394 slums in Dhaka city alone.

Almost all the slums in the capital look pretty much the same. Everywhere one has to enter the slums through a narrow passage. There are many alleys inside the slums. There is no opportunity for light and air to enter the shanties.

From the largest Kurail slum to the one along the railway line in Tejgaon, the picture is the same everywhere. Besides, innumerable slums are being developed in Mirpur, Bhashantek, Agargaon, Hazaribag and Mohammadpur areas of the capital.

It is learned that most of the slum dwellers wear face masks when they come out from these slums for various reasons due to patrolling of police and the Army. But a different picture can be seen inside the slum. No one wears a face mask and there is no evidence of social distancing.

Most of the people in these slums are rickshaw pullers, garment workers, hawkers, small traders and part-time domestic help.

About two and a quarter crore people now live in Dhaka. Of these, 35 to 36 per cent are slum dwellers or belong to the city's floating population. Their living standard is very low. If coronavirus affects anyone of them, transmission of the virus among these people will spread very rapidly.

In this case, there may be questions about their testing facilities or healthcare facilities. But general observations show that the rate of infection among them is very low.

Kurail is the largest slum in the capital in terms of area and population. About three lakh people live in about 20,000 shanties. There are five to seven people in each shanty. Inmates of five to six shanties share a toilet among themselves. All the ingredients for infectious diseases exist in unhealthy environments. Although there are patients with fever and cold, the government has no information about the number of patients in Kurail slum or whether there are any Covid-19 patients at all.

Sirajuddin, a resident of Kurail slum, said, "Everyone is moving about like before, slum dwellers are shopping in the slum's market every day as before, those who work outside are doing their work, some go to ply rickshaws, some work as day labourers. Life is as usual here. I've seen a few people who have got cold and fever but within two-three days they have recovered. I didn't see any serious case here."

Prof Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "We have also started working on the issue. Still we didn't reach any conclusion about the low Covid-19 infection rate among the slum dwellers. We've seen that the rate of coronavirus positive is very low among those tested."

IEDCR and icddr,b are jointly trying to find out the cause. Prof Sabrina said there are a few things they are trying to find out. First, how is the health system in the slum or of low income people? Are they getting the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19? Are there any symptoms? What is their lifestyle now?









Brig Gen Mominur Rahman Mamun, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), said, "At the beginning, we were very scared about the safety of the slum dwellers, because, if somehow someone gets affected, how will we handle it? As it is too difficult to implement hygiene rules in the slums, we started a variety of health awareness activities in the slums with all those who work with Urban Health and provide a variety of materials, including face masks and soaps. In addition, many slum dwellers are receiving various types of help from their shanties. As a result, the rate of Covid-19 infection among the slum dwellers is low."





Bangladesh is one of the worst coronavirus affected countries in the world but mysteriously the symptoms of Covid-19 are less prevalent among low-income people and slum dwellers of the city.Experts said that this is a mystery and research is needed to unravel this mystery.The experts also said that lower income and slum dwellers have higher immunity than upper and middle class people, because of their hardworking lifestyle.On June 19 last year, Md Tajul Islam, Minister of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD), told parliament that a total of 646,075 people were living in 3,394 slums in Dhaka city alone.Almost all the slums in the capital look pretty much the same. Everywhere one has to enter the slums through a narrow passage. There are many alleys inside the slums. There is no opportunity for light and air to enter the shanties.From the largest Kurail slum to the one along the railway line in Tejgaon, the picture is the same everywhere. Besides, innumerable slums are being developed in Mirpur, Bhashantek, Agargaon, Hazaribag and Mohammadpur areas of the capital.It is learned that most of the slum dwellers wear face masks when they come out from these slums for various reasons due to patrolling of police and the Army. But a different picture can be seen inside the slum. No one wears a face mask and there is no evidence of social distancing.Most of the people in these slums are rickshaw pullers, garment workers, hawkers, small traders and part-time domestic help.About two and a quarter crore people now live in Dhaka. Of these, 35 to 36 per cent are slum dwellers or belong to the city's floating population. Their living standard is very low. If coronavirus affects anyone of them, transmission of the virus among these people will spread very rapidly.In this case, there may be questions about their testing facilities or healthcare facilities. But general observations show that the rate of infection among them is very low.Kurail is the largest slum in the capital in terms of area and population. About three lakh people live in about 20,000 shanties. There are five to seven people in each shanty. Inmates of five to six shanties share a toilet among themselves. All the ingredients for infectious diseases exist in unhealthy environments. Although there are patients with fever and cold, the government has no information about the number of patients in Kurail slum or whether there are any Covid-19 patients at all.Sirajuddin, a resident of Kurail slum, said, "Everyone is moving about like before, slum dwellers are shopping in the slum's market every day as before, those who work outside are doing their work, some go to ply rickshaws, some work as day labourers. Life is as usual here. I've seen a few people who have got cold and fever but within two-three days they have recovered. I didn't see any serious case here."Prof Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said, "We have also started working on the issue. Still we didn't reach any conclusion about the low Covid-19 infection rate among the slum dwellers. We've seen that the rate of coronavirus positive is very low among those tested."IEDCR and icddr,b are jointly trying to find out the cause. Prof Sabrina said there are a few things they are trying to find out. First, how is the health system in the slum or of low income people? Are they getting the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19? Are there any symptoms? What is their lifestyle now?Brig Gen Mominur Rahman Mamun, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), said, "At the beginning, we were very scared about the safety of the slum dwellers, because, if somehow someone gets affected, how will we handle it? As it is too difficult to implement hygiene rules in the slums, we started a variety of health awareness activities in the slums with all those who work with Urban Health and provide a variety of materials, including face masks and soaps. In addition, many slum dwellers are receiving various types of help from their shanties. As a result, the rate of Covid-19 infection among the slum dwellers is low."