Hajj: Arafat Day today

MAKKAH, Jul 29: About 1,000 pilgrims arrived on the Mina Valley outside Makkah on Wednesday to participate in this year's hajj amid the coronavirus pandemic.This time, the Saudi government has imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus which brought the global economy to its knees and force closure of businesses and places of worships acrossthe world.Hajj rituals begin with the Day of Tarwiyah (fetching water) and there are no major rituals, so the pilgrims will spend their time praying and reflecting until sunrise on Thursday, reports Arab News.Some 2.5 million pilgrims can be accommodated in Mina, 7km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and it would normally be the site of the world's largest tent city.But coronavirus-related restrictions mean that this year pilgrims from among Saudis or expatriates who live in the Kingdom can perform hajj.Those who will participate in this year's hajj were placed in quarantine after checking temperature as they began to arrive in Makkah. Health workers sanitised their luggage.Health and safety staff with disinfectant cleaned the area around the Kaaba, the structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque toward which Muslims around the world pray.As a precaution, hajj authorities have cordoned the Kaaba, and pilgrims will not be allowed to touch it, to limit the chances of infection.