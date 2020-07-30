Video
Front Page

3,009 new cases of virus infection, 35 more die

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Wednesday saw 35 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 3,009 new cases of infection after testing 14,127 samples in 82 labs in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,035 and the number of total infections stood at 2,32,194.
"Of the dead patients, 30 are men and five women. Moreover, 14 of them are hailed from Dhaka, eight from Chattogram, four from Barishal, two each from Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, and one from Mymensingh division," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Wednesday.
"Twenty-nine of them have died in different hospitals and six at their respective homes."
"Among the deceased, one of them was aged between 21 and 30 years, one between 31 and 40, six between 41 and 50, seven between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and one other aged between 81 and 90 years," she added.
According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims as of Wednesday, the highest number of patients - 45.80 percent or 1,374 - died are aged sixty and above.
The gender-wise analysis of     the victims disclosed that some 2,355 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 647 are females, which are 78.68 per cent and 21.32 per cent respectively.
District-wise, out of 3,035 fatalities till date, 48.04 per cent or 1,458 are from Dhaka division, 24.35 or 739 per cent from Chattogram, 7.07 per cent or 214 from Khulna, 5.90 per cent or 179 from Rajshahi, 4.81 per cent or 146 from Sylhet, 3.92 per cent or 119 from Barishal, 3.79 per cent or 115 from Rangpur, and 2.14 per cent or 65 from Mymensingh.


