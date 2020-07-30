Video
HRW demands release of BD migrant worker Rayhan Kabir

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Diplomatic Correspondent

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded immediate release of Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi migrant worker arrested by the Malaysian authorities, saying that "Speaking to the media about the treatment of migrant workers is not a crime."
However, 21 civil society organisations in Bangladeshi also called for Rayhan's release.
Rayhan was featured in an Al Jazeera documentary that aired on July 3 about the treatment of migrant workers in Malaysia during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, the authorities arrested Rayhan on July 24, 2020 and ordered his detention for 14 days "for investigation."
"The Malaysian authorities' actions against Kabir send a chilling message to all migrant workers that speaking out about rights abuses risks arbitrary arrest, deportation, and blacklisting," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of HRW.



