AL’s income up by 35pc













Awami League on Wednesday showed its fund at Tk 50,37,43,593 in 2019. Last year's income was 21,02,41,330. In 2018, the fund was Tk 37,56,03,838.

AL secretary of publicity and publication Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Wednesday submitted the annual financial report of 2019 calendar year and written opinion on the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 to the Election Commission Senior Secretary M Alamgir in the city's Agargaon area.

The main sources of income were sale of nomination forms, fees and donations from party members. Meanwhile, the main sources of expenditure were salaries and bonuses for employees, arrangement of seminars, and utility bills.

Golap said the mentionable incomes were -- Tk 12,32,30,000 earned from the sale of nomination forms, Tk 3,02,55,800 from conference, Tk 2,33,75,223 in bank dividends and Tk 1,07,64,000 from subscription of members of the parliament. On the other hand, Tk 3,43,14,800 was spent for AL National Conference, he said. Awami League's income has increased by 35 percent, according to the party's annual financial report for 2019.Awami League on Wednesday showed its fund at Tk 50,37,43,593 in 2019. Last year's income was 21,02,41,330. In 2018, the fund was Tk 37,56,03,838.AL secretary of publicity and publication Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Wednesday submitted the annual financial report of 2019 calendar year and written opinion on the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 to the Election Commission Senior Secretary M Alamgir in the city's Agargaon area.The main sources of income were sale of nomination forms, fees and donations from party members. Meanwhile, the main sources of expenditure were salaries and bonuses for employees, arrangement of seminars, and utility bills.Golap said the mentionable incomes were -- Tk 12,32,30,000 earned from the sale of nomination forms, Tk 3,02,55,800 from conference, Tk 2,33,75,223 in bank dividends and Tk 1,07,64,000 from subscription of members of the parliament. On the other hand, Tk 3,43,14,800 was spent for AL National Conference, he said.