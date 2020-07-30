BD makes progress in tackling human trafficking





"Bangladesh has been at Tier 2 in the newly-released 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report of the US Department of State's, up from the Tier 2 Watch List," TIP report said. However, TIP report is published annually and measures countries' efforts to comply with the 'minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking' based on a tier ranking system, said a press release. In 2019, Bangladesh demonstrated commendable efforts to combat human trafficking compared to the previous reporting period, it added.

Efforts included convicting more traffickers, modestly increasing the number of victims identified, acceding to the 2,000 UN TIP Protocol, establishing seven Anti-Trafficking Tribunals as stipulated in Bangladesh's anti-trafficking law.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said it is a must to commend the work of the first responders to human trafficking --- people who identify, support, provide counseling and seek justice for survivors of trafficking simultaneously challenging the impunity of the traffickers.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, the essential role of first responders has become even more important as survivors of trafficking are increasingly at risk during the pandemic. Without the first responders, access to services and support would be minimal," she added.

Home Affairs Additional Secretary Abu Bakr Siddique said the government of Bangladesh is actively taking steps to fight the horrific crime of human trafficking.

"We'll continue working to follow up on the National Plan of Action for Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking 2018-2022, including strengthen our institutional capacity to protect survivors of trafficking, prevent human trafficking, and prosecute traffickers," he added.

About 40 million people globally are victims of modern slavery or trafficking of which 70 percent are women and girls. UN estimates that thousands are trafficked every year in Bangladesh, it said.

Recently published reports from ILO, Unicef and UNODC present evidence on how the COVID-19 virus may have a detrimental effect on the trafficking situation in general.















