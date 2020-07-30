Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:12 AM
S Asian countries struggle to mitigate impacts of floods, surging C-19 cases

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020

HONG KONG, July 29: Massive floods and landslides triggered by weeks of rains have affected millions in South Asia as regional countries struggle to curb the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak and restart economies.
Bangladesh, India and Nepal suffer from monsoon flooding from June to September every year, but this year is different as it comes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People in Bangladesh, India and Nepal are sandwiched in a triple disaster of flooding, the coronavirus and an associated socioeconomic crisis of loss of livelihoods and jobs," Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain said.
WORST FLOODS IN DECADE
As a land of rivers, Bangladesh is vulnerable to flooding. Almost half of the country are currently in the grip of floods with more than 119 casualties reported and hundreds of thousands of families displaced as of latest.
Nearly 5 million people have been affected in 31 out of the country's total 64 districts, including over 1 million who remain isolated and surrounded by floodwaters, according to the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
"This is going to be the worst flood in a decade," Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre chief Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said.
Officials said the onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders has virtually worsened the situation. Floods reportedly caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country.
In India's northeastern state of Assam, floods have killed 102 people and badly affected over 5.6 million as of Tuesday, and there has been no let-up in the situation.
"There has been no improvement in the weather situation which precisely is the reason waters are not receding fully. Some times it recedes at certain places but again the situation turns grim as rains are continuing," said Mandira, project manager at the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the ASDMA, the flood water has so far inundated 5,304 villages, damaging the cropland of over 259,899.44 hectares in the past 37 days.     -XINHUA


