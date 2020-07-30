ICRC extends support to BD prisoners





It donated five tents for housing guards, set up hygiene facilities and power supply, while supporting the centre with disinfection materials and personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a release.

The ICRC further extended its support to the Prisons Directorate by setting up three focal Covid-19 isolation facilities, reflected in the technical cooperation, the management of infrastructure and services at Feni and Kishoreganj isolation centres.

Besides this, work is under way to launch a 70-bed isolation centre in the central jail of Keraniganj. However, ICRC recently contributed to increase the capacity of the Old Dhaka Central Jail accommodation centre for guards.

The support includes designing and implementing the rehabilitation of the centres, providing technical support to establish guidelines and implementing infection prevention and control measures. Basic medical and sanitation equipment, as well as furniture, have also been provided.















