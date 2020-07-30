Man electrocuted in Dhaka













The deceased was identified as Imdadul Haque (25), an electrician by profession.

His brother Ashraful Haque said Imdadul lived in Faridabad Bank Colony area with his family. Around 12:30pm, he waded through the flooded street and went near a shop where he touched a standing fan.

He was electrocuted and collapsed in the water along with the fan, he said.

