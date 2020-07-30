Man shot by brother dies in Benapole





The victim was identified as Russel Hossain (45), a resident of Kagajpukur village under Benapole Port Police Station.

Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said an argument broke out between Russel and his younger brother Amjad Hossain around 12pm.

At one stage, Amjad fired shots from a pistol, leaving Russel critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, he said.

On information, law enforcers recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.

Later, conducting a drive, police arrested Amjad from a nearby village Goyra with a foreign-made pistol, 3 rounds of bullets and a knife, the OC said.

A case has been lodged with the police station in connection with the death, he added. -Agencies















A man was shot reportedly by his younger brother in Benapole of Jashore on Wednesday.The victim was identified as Russel Hossain (45), a resident of Kagajpukur village under Benapole Port Police Station.Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said an argument broke out between Russel and his younger brother Amjad Hossain around 12pm.At one stage, Amjad fired shots from a pistol, leaving Russel critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, he said.On information, law enforcers recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.Later, conducting a drive, police arrested Amjad from a nearby village Goyra with a foreign-made pistol, 3 rounds of bullets and a knife, the OC said.A case has been lodged with the police station in connection with the death, he added. -Agencies