Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:12 AM
Man shot by brother dies in Benapole

Accused held with firearm, police say

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

A man was shot reportedly by his younger brother in Benapole of Jashore on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Russel Hossain (45), a resident of Kagajpukur village under Benapole Port Police Station.
Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station, said an argument broke out between Russel and his younger brother Amjad Hossain around 12pm.
At one stage, Amjad fired shots from a pistol, leaving Russel critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, he said.
On information, law enforcers recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.
Later, conducting a drive, police arrested Amjad from a nearby village Goyra with a foreign-made pistol, 3 rounds of bullets and a knife, the OC said.
A case has been lodged with the police station in connection with the death, he added.     -Agencies


