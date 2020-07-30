

CU VC’s husband FF Latiful dies of C-19

Latiful Alam, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 1:30 am at the ICU of the hospital, according to his family members.

His first namaz-e-janaza held at Chattogram Cantonment at 11 am while the second one in Garibullah Shah area in the city after Zohar prayers.

Latiful Alam, including his wife Prof Dr Shirin Akhter and six members of the family, were found infected with coronavirus on July 12.

Since then, he had been undergoing treatment at the CMH.

Meanwhile, all the other infected family members, including VC Shirin Akhter, have recovered from the disease fully. -UNB















Chattogram, July 29: Major (retd) Latiful Alam Chowdhury, husband of Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, died of Covid-19 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Chattogram early Wednesday.Latiful Alam, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 1:30 am at the ICU of the hospital, according to his family members.His first namaz-e-janaza held at Chattogram Cantonment at 11 am while the second one in Garibullah Shah area in the city after Zohar prayers.Latiful Alam, including his wife Prof Dr Shirin Akhter and six members of the family, were found infected with coronavirus on July 12.Since then, he had been undergoing treatment at the CMH.Meanwhile, all the other infected family members, including VC Shirin Akhter, have recovered from the disease fully. -UNB