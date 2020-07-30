Video
JS Bhabanâ€™s renovation based on Louis Kahnâ€™s design: Speaker

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday said the renovation work on the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban will be completed following the original design of Architect Louis Isadore Kahn.
"It's almost at the final stage …the Sansad [Bhaban] will be renovated as per the Louis I Kahn's design," she said while addressing a virtual meeting held to review the issues related to the architecture of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
"After discussion with the Prime Minister following Eid on the basis of today's meeting, the renovation work on the Sangsad [Bhaban] will be completed as per her (PM's) guidelines," said Dr Chaudhury.
Stressing the need for following Louis I Kahn's original design, she said the architectural style of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban is very aesthetic and an eye-catching one. So, it'll have to be more careful in case of the overall maintenance and renovation of the Sangsad Bhaban, she added.
Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed spoke at the review meeting as special guests, said a handout.     -UNB
The meeting also discussed issues like the offices of different wings at the North Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, size of lobby, automatic sensor door at the entrance of the Sangsad Bhaban for officers, entry and exit ways for the Prime Minister and air-conditioning system.
The Speaker thanked the chief whip and all others concerned for formulating the plan to renovate the Sangsad Bhaban in line with the design of Louis I Kahn.
Senior Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Ashraful Alam also spoke at the meeting.    -UNB


