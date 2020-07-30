Ex-AL MP Nurul Haq dies of Covid-19 in Khulna

Former Awami League lawmaker of Khulna - 6 constituency Sheikh Md Nurul Haq died from coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday.

Haque breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital at 2 pm, said his son Sheikh Monirul Islam.

He was found Covid-19 positive on July 9 and admitted to Khulna Corona dedicated hospital the next day. He was shifted to Dhaka after his condition deteriorated on July 12.

Nurul Haque was elected MP from the constituency in 1991,1996 and 2014. -UNB







