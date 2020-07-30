Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:11 AM
Dhaka WASA must wipe out its legacy of incompetence

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

It has been a disturbing decade for Dhaka WASA to be operating in the most inefficient manner. WASA has around 8,000 kilometres of supply line -- around 3,000 km consist of dilapidated 150-year-old pipes for around 3.9 lakh connections in its 360 square kilometre service area. And it produces 255 crore litres of water daily. Of this, 22 percent is surface water and the rest is extracted from underground with 900 deep tube wells. However, the quality of supplied water is far from being clean and drinkable.

Moreover, 91 percent of WASA subscribers are compelled to boil the supply water to make it drinkable and, in the process, gas worth Tk 332 crore a year is consumed.

While supply of clean and drinkable water is an issue, the key utility service provider has also drawn flaks for failing to solve the perennial water logging dilemma in the capital during monsoon. Persistent rain last week that caused various city streets to be submerged and many residential areas inundated with knee to waist-deep water, once again exposed WASA's poor drainage management system. According to WASA sources, more than Tk 5 crore was spent under different projects to clean and develop Dhaka's 26 canals this year. Besides, around Tk 12 crore more was spent on cleaning and repairing the drainage network, but with little result. What's inconceivable is that in the last three years, WASA spent at least Tk 125 crore, but none from its own coffers.

 A barrage of questions arises automatically - What's the value and use of these crores of Taka? And how is this money being spent, and which authority is in - charge of monitoring the spending and services delivered?

Altogether, the independent organization with the mandate of Water Supply and Sewage disposal to the city dwellers of Dhaka, has turned into a text-book example of an inefficiently run company. And when we think about Dhaka WASA's vision as mentioned in its website, it says - "To be the best water utility in the public sector of Asia-Environment friendly, sustainable and pro-people Water Management System". We can't help becoming puzzled and don't know what to say.





We will not say, WASA must change, but rather say it is time for the government to intervene and plan a complete re-structuring and over-hauling of Dhaka WASA. High-ups of WASA must not only be removed the quickest, but replaced with able and honest officials.

Dhaka-dwellers have suffered enough, and now it is time to put an end to it.



