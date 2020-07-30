Video
Thursday, 30 July, 2020, 8:11 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Plights of cattle farmers amid Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 30 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir,

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit hard the cattle farmers as they are now getting hardly any customer for the sacrificing animals. Normally, cattle traders gather in large numbers to the market--one month ahead of the festival, when Muslims slaughter animals as part of their efforts to honour Prophet Ibrahim's spirit of sacrifice. But the scene is different this year.

The middlemen of cattle traders used to get tangled into an unofficial competition, as every one of them wants to buy the best animals at the lowest rates, causing the farmer huge losses, for whom cattle is the only source of income. Some traders are visiting the villages, but they are offering prices that are much lower than the farmers' yearlong expenditure on the animals.





The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the local farmers as many low and middle income people have either loss their jobs or have no other income sources; as a result they have no purchasing power to sacrifice the animals. Another problem has risen as farmers are not techno friendly and don't know how to put their sacrificial animal up for sell on the online marketplace.  Many of them don't know how to download apps and use smart phones. This year, if we approach a rational price to the cattle market, then the farmers will incur minimum losses to their business and they will get a pandemic relief.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



Plights of cattle farmers amid Covid-19
