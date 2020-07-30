

Who’s going to be Joe Biden’s running mate?



Although the role of a Vice President is less significant compared to the president, but given Mr Biden's age and the recent political unrest, it is important to select the right running mate. Mr Biden would turn 78 years old in November. If elected, he would be the oldest president of the United States. If Mr. Biden somehow becomes incapacitated to carry on his duties as a President, his VP will have to step in. Also, she would be the next presidential nominee for the party.



Recent unrest and protests over police brutality and racial discrimination have led many political observers to predict Mr Biden should pick a woman of color as his running mate. New battleground state polling shows that young voters want to see Mr Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate. Mr Biden has said he will choose a female running mate, and has faced pressure within the party to choose a woman of color.



Recently, on a television interview with MSNBC, Mr Biden announced that he has four black women in his short list for vice president. Mr. Biden has committed to naming a woman, but his final decision is still very much up in the air. He is cautiously weighing in all the factors before deciding on the right running mate.



All the leading newspapers, news agencies and major television channels have been publishing a list of top 12 potential female candidates. They are also making predictions of who would be the most appropriate candidate for Mr. Biden's Vice President.



Here are 13 women who have been under consideration by Mr. Biden:



* Stacey Abrams, 46 - a former Congresswoman from Georgia, and a gubernatorial candidates from Georgia. She was the first woman to lead either party in the Assembly, and the first Black person to lead in the House.



* Gina Raimondo, 49 - Governor of Rhode Island.



* Tammy Baldwin, 58 - first openly gay person to serve in the Senate.



* Gretchen Whitman - 48 Governor of Michigan. Whitman was the first Democratic woman to lead the party caucus, serving as the state Senate minority leader for her last four years.



* Michelle Lujan Grisham, 60 - Governor of New Mexico. She is the first Latina Democrat to win a governorship.



* Keisha Lance Bottoms, 50 - Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia. Bottoms has been one of Biden's most instrumental supporters during the 2020 campaign. She is an African American.



* Karen Bass, 66 - a Congresswoman from California. Bass is an African American.



* Val Demmings, 63 - a Congresswoman from Florida. Demings is an African American.



* Susan Rice, 55 - She served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and as the national security adviser for President Obama. She is an African American.



* Tammy Duckworth, 52 - a Senator from Illinois. Duckworth became the first Thai-born woman elected to Congress, as well as the first disabled woman to serve.



* Elizabeth Warren, 71 - is the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the Senate. Before entering public life, she was a professor at Harvard Law School.



* Kamala D. Harris, 55 - a Senator from California. Kamala Harris served as the attorney general of California. She was born to Indian and Jamaican parents.



* Maggie Hassan, 62 - Senator from New Hampshire since 2017; served as governor there.



Some of these women are quite well known and some are not. Although there were about more than a dozen women initially on Biden's list of possible running mates, that list has reportedly narrowed. Several names have come to the forefront over the past couple of weeks. Two of Mr. Biden's former primary rivals, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are said to be under consideration for the Democratic ticket.

Who’s going to be Joe Biden’s running mate?

According to the Washington Post, the Hill, Vanity Fair, Senator Kamala Harris is the best and safest choice in the list. Politico magazine thinks, Stacy Abrams is the best pick for Mr. Biden. According to the Hill, if Mr. Biden does not pick Kamala Harris, then his next pick should be Sen, Elizabeth Warren or President Obama's security advisor Susan Rice.



Mr Biden is expected to make an announcement after August 1st. It became a trend of announcing the name of the potential vice presidential pick after August 1st until the day of the Convention. This year's Democratic National Convention is scheduled for August 17th.



On Monday, Mr. Biden said, he was considering four Black women to be his running mate, and has been receiving extensive vetting briefings about each potential candidate. On Tuesday at a press conference, Mr. Biden announced that he would declare his vice president pick in the first week of August. Seems like the suspence of picking up a running mate is soon coming to an end. Americans as well as the whole world will soon find out which woman will be the nominee for vice president of the United States of America.

The writer is a columnist a teacher, lives in New York



















The presidential election of the United States of America is getting closer, but the presumptive democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Mr. Joe Biden still has not decided on his running mate. Mr Biden has promised to make an announcement soon, but the speculations of who he is going to pick as his running mate has gotten intense. Many voters and not only Democrats are eager to see whom Mr. Biden selects as his chief political and governing partner in a moment of national crisis.Although the role of a Vice President is less significant compared to the president, but given Mr Biden's age and the recent political unrest, it is important to select the right running mate. Mr Biden would turn 78 years old in November. If elected, he would be the oldest president of the United States. If Mr. Biden somehow becomes incapacitated to carry on his duties as a President, his VP will have to step in. Also, she would be the next presidential nominee for the party.Recent unrest and protests over police brutality and racial discrimination have led many political observers to predict Mr Biden should pick a woman of color as his running mate. New battleground state polling shows that young voters want to see Mr Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate. Mr Biden has said he will choose a female running mate, and has faced pressure within the party to choose a woman of color.Recently, on a television interview with MSNBC, Mr Biden announced that he has four black women in his short list for vice president. Mr. Biden has committed to naming a woman, but his final decision is still very much up in the air. He is cautiously weighing in all the factors before deciding on the right running mate.All the leading newspapers, news agencies and major television channels have been publishing a list of top 12 potential female candidates. They are also making predictions of who would be the most appropriate candidate for Mr. Biden's Vice President.Here are 13 women who have been under consideration by Mr. Biden:* Stacey Abrams, 46 - a former Congresswoman from Georgia, and a gubernatorial candidates from Georgia. She was the first woman to lead either party in the Assembly, and the first Black person to lead in the House.* Gina Raimondo, 49 - Governor of Rhode Island.* Tammy Baldwin, 58 - first openly gay person to serve in the Senate.* Gretchen Whitman - 48 Governor of Michigan. Whitman was the first Democratic woman to lead the party caucus, serving as the state Senate minority leader for her last four years.* Michelle Lujan Grisham, 60 - Governor of New Mexico. She is the first Latina Democrat to win a governorship.* Keisha Lance Bottoms, 50 - Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia. Bottoms has been one of Biden's most instrumental supporters during the 2020 campaign. She is an African American.* Karen Bass, 66 - a Congresswoman from California. Bass is an African American.* Val Demmings, 63 - a Congresswoman from Florida. Demings is an African American.* Susan Rice, 55 - She served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and as the national security adviser for President Obama. She is an African American.* Tammy Duckworth, 52 - a Senator from Illinois. Duckworth became the first Thai-born woman elected to Congress, as well as the first disabled woman to serve.* Elizabeth Warren, 71 - is the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the Senate. Before entering public life, she was a professor at Harvard Law School.* Kamala D. Harris, 55 - a Senator from California. Kamala Harris served as the attorney general of California. She was born to Indian and Jamaican parents.* Maggie Hassan, 62 - Senator from New Hampshire since 2017; served as governor there.Some of these women are quite well known and some are not. Although there were about more than a dozen women initially on Biden's list of possible running mates, that list has reportedly narrowed. Several names have come to the forefront over the past couple of weeks. Two of Mr. Biden's former primary rivals, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are said to be under consideration for the Democratic ticket.According to the Washington Post, the Hill, Vanity Fair, Senator Kamala Harris is the best and safest choice in the list. Politico magazine thinks, Stacy Abrams is the best pick for Mr. Biden. According to the Hill, if Mr. Biden does not pick Kamala Harris, then his next pick should be Sen, Elizabeth Warren or President Obama's security advisor Susan Rice.Mr Biden is expected to make an announcement after August 1st. It became a trend of announcing the name of the potential vice presidential pick after August 1st until the day of the Convention. This year's Democratic National Convention is scheduled for August 17th.On Monday, Mr. Biden said, he was considering four Black women to be his running mate, and has been receiving extensive vetting briefings about each potential candidate. On Tuesday at a press conference, Mr. Biden announced that he would declare his vice president pick in the first week of August. Seems like the suspence of picking up a running mate is soon coming to an end. Americans as well as the whole world will soon find out which woman will be the nominee for vice president of the United States of America.The writer is a columnist a teacher, lives in New York